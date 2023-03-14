Crown Prince Hussein and fiancée make joke after royal wedding

Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan was joined by his bride-to-be Rajwa Al Saif at his sister Princess Iman’s wedding to Jameel Thermiotis over the weekend. The engaged couple was seated with the Crown Prince’s mother, Queen Rania, and his younger siblings, Princess Salma and Prince Hashem.

Two days after the royal wedding, Crown Prince Hussein shared a photo of himself and Rajwa with his youngest sister standing between them. “We found Salma!” he jokingly captioned the post. Salma was noticeably missing from pictures taken at Iman’s henna party five days before the wedding. Rajwa attended the celebration last week with her future mother-in-law Rania and Iman.

“This is the best post of the year without any disputes 👌🏽😂💙,” one Instagram user commented on the Crown Prince’s photo (translated to English). Several others reacted with the laughing with tears emoji.

Iman, who is King Abdullah II and Rania’s eldest daughter, married Jameel on Sunday, March 12. Crown Prince Hussein escorted the stunning bride to the ceremony, which was held at Their Majesties’ private residence, Beit Al Urdun.

Following the wedding, the Crown Prince posted a carousel of pictures, including a snapshot of himself walking with Iman and one of himself and his fiancée sharing a sweet moment during the ceremony. Alongside the post, he wrote: “Grateful for all the precious memories we share and overjoyed to see you celebrate your wedding today… I wish you, dear Iman and Jameel, a lifetime of blessings and happiness together.”

The Jordanian royal family will have another wedding to celebrate in less than three months. Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa, who got engaged last August, are set to wed on June 1.