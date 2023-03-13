King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan’s eldest daughter, Princess Iman, married Jameel Thermiotis on Sunday, March 12. The couple’s wedding was held at ﻿Their Majesties’ private residence, Beit Al Urdun. The bride was the picture of elegance wearing a dress by Dior for her big day. Iman’s siblings, Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Salma and Prince Hashem, as well as her future sister-in-law Rajwa Al Saif were all in attendance, along with royal family members, members of the groom’s family and other invited guests.

On Instagram, Queen Rania described her daughter’s wedding day as “a day unlike any other.” Following the ceremony, the mother of the bride shared pictures, writing: “Iman, I pray this next chapter in your life brings you as much joy, love, and laughter as you have brought us over the years. Congratulations to the bride and groom!”

Scroll to see official photos from the Jordanian royal family’s first wedding of the year...