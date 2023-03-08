Queen Rania’s future daughter-in-law joins Jordanian royals at party

Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan’s fiancée Rajwa Al Saif joined her future in-laws at Princess Iman’s henna party. Queen Rania hosted the party for her eldest daughter on Tuesday, March 7, at Al Husseiniya Palace. Guests included members of the Jordanian Royal Family and a number of women from across Jordan’s governorates.

Rania shared photos as well as footage from the celebration on her personal Instagram account. In one clip, Rajwa is seen laughing and smiling with her future mother-in-law as they walked with Iman to the party, which took place five days before the Princess’ wedding.

©Office of Her Majesty





“We took care of the bride and showered her with love, and with all the family, our joy was completed with the night of Henna Iman,” the Queen wrote in Arabic (translated to English) alongside pictures from the party on Instagram.

She added, “So much love in one room! With friends and family at Iman’s Henna party yesterday.”

Queen Rania and King Abdullah II’s 26-year-old daughter will marry Jameel Thermioti on Sunday, March 12. Iman’s older brother Crown Prince Hussein and his fiancée’s wedding is also taking place this year. The Royal Hashemite Court announced on New Year’s Eve that Hussein and Rajwa will tie the knot on June 1.

Following their engagement in August 2022, Queen Rania wrote that she was “excited to welcome my third daughter, Al Hussein’s bride-to-be, Rajwa, to the family! We’re so happy for you both.”

Her Majesty spoke about having “two weddings next year” during an appearance on Good Morning America last year. “It’s so exciting. I mean it’s incredibly hectic, but the best kind of hectic,” she said. “I couldn’t have chosen better children-in-law.”

Rania added, “I think all of us as parents, you know, we want to see our kids grow up and become independent adults and share their life’s journey with partners and I’m so proud of the choices they’ve made.”