Queen Rania welcomes son’s fiancée to family: ‘My third daughter’

Queen Rania of Jordan is gaining a new daughter! The mom of four took to her Instagram on Thursday to welcome her son Crown Prince Hussein’s fiancée, Rajwa Al Saif, to the family. Sharing a photo of herself with her future daughter-in-law, the Queen penned, “Excited to welcome my third daughter, Al Hussein’s bride-to-be, Rajwa, to the family! We’re so happy for you both.”

Rania also wrote in Arabic (translated to English), “All praise be to the dear Hussein, your presence between us is joy and pleasure. I had two daughters who became three, our joy in you cannot be described.”

The Royal Hashemite Court announced Crown Prince Hussein’s engagement to Rajwa on Aug. 17. Rania celebrated the news with a post on Instagram writing in Arabic (translated to English), “I didn’t think it was possible to hold so much joy in my heart! Congratulations to my eldest Prince Hussein and his beautiful bride-to-be, Rajwa.”

The Crown Prince, 28, is the eldest of Queen Rania and King Abdullah II’s children. The royals are also parents to Princess Iman, who got engaged last month, as well as Princess Salma and Prince Hashem.