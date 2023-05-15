Princess graduates from university in California

Princess Salma of Jordan is a college grad! King Abdullah II and Queen Rania’s 22-year-old daughter graduated from the University of Southern California on Friday, May 12, with a BA in archaeology.

Proud mom Rania shared photos from the graduation, including a sweet father-daughter snapshot of Salma and Abdullah hugging. “So proud to celebrate my Salma’s graduation yesterday from the University of Southern California,” the Queen wrote alongside the post. “I can’t wait to see what you do next. Congratulations!”

The King and Queen were photographed at the graduation speaking with former President Barack Obama, whose own daughter Sasha Obama also graduated from the University of Southern California.

Rania’s eldest daughter Princess Iman and her husband Jameel Thermiotis also attended Salma’s graduation in California. Missing from the ceremony was the King and Queen’s firstborn, Crown Prince Hussein, who was sworn in as regent with his father departing for the states.

Although he wasn’t there in-person, the Crown Prince FaceTimed with his sister. Sharing a screenshot of himself and Salma on a video call, Hussein wrote: “Mabrook to the coolest Salma!”

This year has been an exciting one for the Jordanian royal family. Princess Iman married her husband Jameel back in March, and in less than a month, Crown Prince Hussein will marry his fiancée Rajwa Al Saif. The couple, who got engaged last August, will tie the knot on June 1.