Queen Rania reacts to honor from husband: ‘There is no greater honor than being by your side’

For Queen Rania of Jordan, there is no greater honor than being by King Abdullah II’s side—and that includes the Order of the Bejewelled Grand Cordon of Al Nahda (Order of the Renaissance), which His Majesty bestowed on his wife on Wednesday in appreciation of her distinguished service.

After being granted the honor, the Queen took to her personal Instagram and wrote, “Your Majesty, I am honored to receive this recognition, but there is no greater honor than being by your side, and no responsibility greater than your trust.”

“I have been blessed to spend my life with you, to be the mother of our children and your lifelong partner. You are a leader with a brave vision for his country, firm in your principles, and inspiring in your faith,” she continued. “I am fortunate to have your trust and support, and will forever remain a faithful soldier in your ranks, Abu Al Hussein.”

King Abdullah granted Queen Rania the Order of the Bejewelled Grand Cordon of Al Nahda on the occasion of International Women’s Day at Al Husseiniya Palace. “Today, as you celebrate your Jordanian sisters and as the world celebrates women, I can think of no better occasion, nor higher honour, to recognise your efforts,” the King wrote in an open letter to his wife. “Today, I bestow upon you the Order of the Bejewelled Grand Cordon of Al Nahda (Order of the Renaissance). May it serve as further inspiration for you to continue with all that you do for our country.”

In his letter, the King also penned that “through thick and thin, God has blessed me with an unwavering companion, who has stood by my side in constant devotion to this nation, putting her larger Jordanian family before her own.”

The King and Queen, who wed in 1993, share four children, Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Iman, Princess Salma and Prince Hashem. Abdullah noted in his letter that he’s always known Rania to “be a loving wife” and “a nurturing mother” to their kids. He praised the Queen, writing: “I see no brighter picture than the one of Jordanian women that you proudly present to the world. They, too, take pride in their Queen and their country everywhere they go. You have never shied away from taking bold moral stances, defending the oppressed and supporting the vulnerable, wherever they may be.”