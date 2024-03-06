King Abdullah praises ‘lifelong partner’ Queen Rania in an open letter

King Abdullah II of Jordan has bestowed the Order of the Bejewelled Grand Cordon of Al Nahda (Order of the Renaissance) on his wife Queen Rania in appreciation of her distinguished service, in addition to her leading role in the advancement of Jordanian society and keenness to support Jordanians in all fields. His Majesty granted Rania the honor on Wednesday, March 6, and penned an open letter to her﻿.

“To my lifelong partner, Um Al Hussein, Your Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, may God bless and protect you,” the King began the open letter to mark his Silver Jubilee. “I address you today with my deepest affection and pride. As I mark the 25th anniversary of the assumption of my constitutional powers, I find myself reflecting on my journey so far, as a humble and faithful servant to our homeland. Through thick and thin, God has blessed me with an unwavering companion, who has stood by my side in constant devotion to this nation, putting her larger Jordanian family before her own.”

“I have always known you to be a loving wife, and a nurturing mother to our children, Al Hussein, Iman, Salma, and Hashem, who never fail to draw upon the values of their dear grandfather Al Hussein, and the Islamic values of their revered ancestor, our prophet and messenger of our faith, Muhammad, peace be upon him,” His Majesty continued. “I have witnessed, firsthand, as you have strived to ensure the very best for your fellow Jordanians in various fields, without ever seeking praise or gratitude in return. Every obstacle and hardship you have encountered has only made you more determined to serve the public with honour.”

The King shared that every time he enters a Jordanian village or home, people ask him to convey to his wife “their greetings and their appreciation for your efforts to develop our country and create a brighter, more hopeful future for our children. I see, in their eyes, love for the wife of their King and the mother of their Crown Prince. I see no brighter picture than the one of Jordanian women that you proudly present to the world. They, too, take pride in their Queen and their country everywhere they go. You have never shied away from taking bold moral stances, defending the oppressed and supporting the vulnerable, wherever they may be.”

Queen Rania’s husband concluded his letter, writing, “Today, as you celebrate your Jordanian sisters and as the world celebrates women, I can think of no better occasion, nor higher honour, to recognise your efforts. Today, I bestow upon you the Order of the Bejewelled Grand Cordon of Al Nahda (Order of the Renaissance). May it serve as further inspiration for you to continue with all that you do for our country. May God Almighty protect you, and sustain you on the path of virtue. With my love, trust, and appreciation, always, Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein.”

Abdullah celebrated the 25th anniversary of his accession last month. Sharing pictures from the Silver Jubilee flag raising ceremony, which marked the launch of national celebrations of the King’s Silver Jubilee, Queen Rania wrote on Instagram, “A leader blessed with a great people, and a people blessed with a great leader; together, 25 years of giving to this beloved country. From the Silver Jubilee Flag raising ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of His Majesty’s ascension to the Throne.”

Abdullah and Rania have been married since 1993. The royal couple celebrated 30 years of marriage last June. The Queen commemorated their 30th anniversary with a video montage on her personal Instagram. “Each passing day brings us closer, and each passing year shows me just how incredibly blessed I am to spend my life with you,” Rania captioned the post. “Happy 30th anniversary, my King.”