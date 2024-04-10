Royal baby alert! Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa expecting their first child

Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan are going to be parents! The Royal Hashemite Court announced on April 10 that Queen Rania and King Abdullah II’s firstborn and his wife are expecting their first child this summer.

“The Royal Hashemite Court extends its sincere congratulations to Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah on this occasion, and wishes Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa good health and joy as they welcome their baby,” the court said.

Hussein reposted the court’s announcement on his Instagram Story writing (translated to English): “Praise be to Allah, Lord of the worlds.. O Allah, grant me and my dear wife a good thing.”

Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan are expecting their first child

The couple’s exciting baby news comes ahead of their first wedding anniversary. Hussein married Rajwa last June in an Islamic marriage ceremony held at Zahran Palace. The Prince and Princess of Wales were among the royal wedding guests.

The day after their wedding, Hussein penned a sweet message to his bride on Instagram. “God has blessed me with Rajwa, the light of my life and my lifelong companion,” he wrote. “May our marriage bring us both peace and warmth. I pray that God continues to bless us.”

The Royal Hashemite Court announced the news on April 10

Queen Rania has previously expressed her desire to be a grandmother. Appearing on Good Morning America in 2022, the mom of four admitted, “I used to always say my favorite title is mama, but I think that’s going to quickly change” to the “Arabic word for grandma.”

“My goal is to be like fun grandma,” Rania added. “We have a saying in Arabic that no person is dearer to us more than our children than our grandchildren. So I’m really excited to have babies in my life soon.”