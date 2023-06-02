Crown Prince Hussein pens sweet message to his bride: ‘The light of my life and my lifelong companion’

Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan married the “light” of his life, Rajwa, on Thursday. The day after the couple’s royal wedding, the Crown Prince, 28, took to his personal Instagram to pen a touching tribute to his bride.

Alongside a photo of himself and Rajwa sweetly looking at each other on their wedding day, Hussein wrote, “God has blessed me with Rajwa, the light of my life and my lifelong companion. May our marriage bring us both peace and warmth. I pray that God continues to bless us.”

“Once again, my deepest thanks to everyone who celebrated with us from our beloved Jordan, as well as our family and loved ones from around the world,” the Crown Prince continued. “I could not be more thankful to God for the countless blessings He has granted me today, and to Rajwa for everything she is to me.”

At a forum organized by the Crown Prince Foundation this year, Hussein revealed that he met Rajwa through an old friend from school. According to Vogue Arabia, he said: “I consider myself lucky because it is not every day you meet someone like Rajwa.”

The royal couple got married on June 1 in an Islamic marriage ceremony held at Zahran Palace, which is where the Crown Prince’s parents, Queen Rania and King Abdullah II, tied the knot nearly 30 years ago. The Prince and Princess of Wales were among the guests at the ceremony and at the banquet in the evening at Al Husseiniya Palace.

Following the ceremony on Thursday, the Royal Hashemite Court announced that a royal decree had been issued, bestowing the title of “Her Royal Highness Princess Rajwa Al Hussein” on Queen Rania’s daughter-in-law. The proud mother of the groom congratulated the newlyweds on her Instagram and also wrote, “May God bless you both and fill your home with love and happiness.”