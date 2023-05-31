Why Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa’s wedding venue is special to Queen Rania

Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif are getting married at a special place. The couple’s Islamic marriage ceremony will take place on Thursday, June 1, at Zahran Palace.

The venue is also were Hussein’s parents, King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, got married 30 years ago in 1993. The palace was built in the 1950s and was the home of King Abdullah II’s paternal grandmother, Her Majesty Queen Mother Zain Al Sharaf, until her passing in 1994. Zahran, which means “blooming flower,” is now dedicated to official royal functions.

©The Royal Hashemite Court



The Crown Prince of Jordan and his fiancée are getting married on June 1

Around 140 guests, including members of the Jordanian royal family, as well as royals and heads of state, will attend the ceremony at the palace. Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, and Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark are among the confirmed guests.

©RABIH MOGHRABI/AFP via Getty Image



Zahran Palace was the venue for King Abdullah II and Queen Rania’s wedding in 1993

Following the ceremony, the newlyweds will travel in a motorcade procession from Zahran Palace to Al Husseiniya Palace, where the wedding reception will be held. After the main reception, a wedding banquet will also take place at Al Husseiniya Palace. According to the Royal Hashemite Court, the banquet “will combine the formalities and diplomatic aspects of a state banquet with the joyous celebration and traditions of a wedding ceremony.”

Hussein and Rajwa got engaged last August. Ahead of the wedding, Queen Rania said, “I’ll never forget how happy His Majesty and I were when Al Hussein told us he wanted to marry Rajwa. She is the perfect answer to all my prayers for him.”