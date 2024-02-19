Crown Prince Hussein pens tribute to wife’s late father: ‘We bid farewell to my beloved father-in-law’

Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan took to his personal Instagram to pay tribute to his late father-in-law, Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif. Alongside a photo of himself embracing his wife Princess Rajwa’s dad, the Crown Prince penned, “With profound sadness and sorrow, we bid farewell to my beloved father-in-law.”

“We will always remember his kindness, generosity, and integrity. May God bestow mercy upon him and grant us patience and strength,” Queen Rania and King Abdullah II’s firstborn continued. The image appears to be from Hussein and Rajwa’s engagement, which took place in 2022 at the home of the Princess’ father in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Royal Hashemite Court announced the death of Rajwa’s dad on Feb. 18. “By His Majesty King Abdullah’s orders, the Royal Hashemite Court has announced three days of mourning, as of Sunday, 18 February 2024,” the court said in its announcement. “The Royal Hashemite Court expresses its deepest sympathies and condolences to Their Majesties King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein and Queen Rania Al Abdullah, Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, and to Al Saif family in these difficult times.”

Rajwa was born to Khalid bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Alseif and Azza bint Nayef Abdulaziz Ahmad Al Sudairi in 1994. The Princess is the youngest of four: she has two older brothers, Faisal and Nayef, and one older sister, Dana.

The Crown Prince’s﻿ father-in-law was the founder of El Seif Engineering Contracting, according to a wedding press package. Rajwa’s father attended her and Hussein’s wedding at Zahran Palace last June.