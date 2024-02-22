Crown Prince attends ‘beloved’ father-in-law’s funeral

Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan traveled to Saudi Arabia to attend the funeral of his father-in-law, Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif. Queen Rania and King Abdullah II’s eldest child was seen in photos shared by The Jordan Times and the Saudi Press Agency.

The Royal Hashemite Court announced the passing of Princess Rajwa’s father on Feb. 18. “By His Majesty King Abdullah’s orders, the Royal Hashemite Court has announced three days of mourning, as of Sunday, 18 February 2024,” the court said, adding that it “expresses its deepest sympathies and condolences to Their Majesties King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein and Queen Rania Al Abdullah, Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, and to Al Saif family in these difficult times.”

Hussein took to his personal Instagram on Sunday to pay tribute to his father-in-law. Alongside a photo of the two of them embracing each other, the Crown Prince penned, “‏With profound sadness and sorrow, we bid farewell to my beloved father-in-law.”

“We will always remember his kindness, generosity, and integrity,” Hussein continued. “May God bestow mercy upon him and grant us patience and strength.”

King Abdullah and Queen Rania departed on a private visit to Riyadh on Thursday to extend their “condolences over the passing” of their daughter-in-law’s father.

Princess Rajwa’s father was the founder of El Seif Engineering Contracting. He attended his daughter and Crown Prince Hussein’s Islamic marriage ceremony at Zahran Palace last June.