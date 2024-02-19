Princess Rajwa mourns the death of a family member

Queen Rania and King Abdullah II of Jordan’s daughter-in-law Princess Rajwa is mourning the death of her father. The Royal Hashemite Court announced on Feb. 18 that Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif had passed away.

“The Royal Hashemite Court mourns the passing of the father of Her Royal Highness Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif, may his soul rest in peace,” the announcement read.

©Flickr/Royal Hashemite Court



The Princess‘ father pictured on her wedding day in 2023 (shaking hands with King Philippe of Belgium)

“By His Majesty King Abdullah’s orders, the Royal Hashemite Court has announced three days of mourning, as of Sunday, 18 February 2024,” the statement continued. “The Royal Hashemite Court expresses its deepest sympathies and condolences to Their Majesties King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein and Queen Rania Al Abdullah, Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, and to Al Saif family in these difficult times.”

©Flickr/Royal Hashemite Court



The Royal Hashemite Court announced on Feb. 18, 2024 that Rajwa’s father had passed away

Rajwa’s father graduated from the American University of Beirut with a degree in Civil Engineering and was the founder of El Seif Engineering Contracting, according to a press package distributed at the time of the Princess and Crown Prince Hussein’s royal wedding.

Hussein and Rajwa got engaged in August 2022 at the home of her father in Riyadh. The couple tied the knot last June in an Islamic marriage ceremony held at Zahran Palace. Both the Princess’ dad and mom, Azza bint Nayef Abdulaziz Ahmad Al Sudairi, were in attendance.