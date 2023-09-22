Princess Rajwa looks chic in D.C. with Crown Prince Hussein

Queen Rania and King Abdullah II weren’t the only Jordanian royals visiting the United States this week. The royal couple’s eldest son Crown Prince Hussein, 29, traveled to Washington, D.C. with his wife Princess Rajwa.

The Crown Prince posted photos from their visit on his personal Instagram on Thursday, including a snapshot of Rajwa smiling beside him, as well as pictures of him meeting with the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, and members of US Congress committees.

“‏From meetings with Congress members at Capitol Hill today. We discussed the strategic partnership between Jordan and the US, regional developments, and cooperation in cybersecurity,” Hussein captioned the images.

The Royal Hashemite Court also shared a photo of a beaming Princess Rajwa in D.C., writing: “HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein, accompanied by HRH Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, meets in Washington, DC, with freshmen Congress members serving on foreign affairs, appropriations, armed services, homeland security, veterans’ affairs, natural resources, agriculture committees #Jordan #US.”

HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein, accompanied by HRH Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, meets in Washington, DC, with freshmen Congress members serving on foreign affairs, appropriations, armed services, homeland security, veterans’ affairs, natural resources, agriculture committees#Jordan… pic.twitter.com/D04IbjywBP — RHC (@RHCJO) September 21, 2023

The Princess, who studied at New York’s Syracuse University, looked chic wearing a white top and black skirt. Prior to D.C., Crown Prince Hussein was with his parents and younger brother Prince Hashem in New York, where they attended the Middle East Global Summit. On Instagram, Queen Rania shared a photo of herself with her husband and sons, which she captioned: “Yesterday, with my three favorite men.”

While in New York, Her Majesty dropped by the TODAY show for an interview with Hoda Kotb. Queen Rania revealed to Hoda the advice she gave her daughter-in-law prior to Rajwa marrying into the royal family. “One of the first things, just before my son announced his engagement, I took Rajwa aside, and the first thing I told her was, you know, there’s no such thing as a 100 percent approval rating. You’re always gonna have people that are against you and the advice that I want to give you is ‘please try not to read the comments,’” Queen Rania recalled.

The royal explained, “You’re just gonna have self-doubt. There’s always gonna be negativity and that negativity- is not about you, it’s from the person, they’re unhappy in their own life, so don’t carry that unhappiness, just keep focusing on what it is you want to do because it’ll shake your confidence. You think it’s not gonna affect your morale, but it does.”