Queen Rania reveals the advice she gave Princess Rajwa before marrying into the royal family

Rajwa married the King and Queen of Jordan’s eldest child in 2023

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

Princess Rajwa of Jordan received advice from her mother-in-law Queen Rania prior to marrying Crown Prince Hussein. During an appearance on the TODAY show, the Queen recalled what she told her daughter-in-law before Rajwa married into the Jordanian royal family.

“One of the first things, just before my son announced his engagement, I took Rajwa aside, and the first thing I told her was, you know, there’s no such thing as a 100 percent approval rating. You’re always gonna have people that are against you and the advice that I want to give you is ‘please try not to read the comments,’” Queen Rania said.

Rajwa married Crown Prince Hussein on June 1, 2023©Royal Hashemite Court
She explained to TODAY’s Hoda Kotb, “You’re just gonna have self-doubt. There’s always gonna be negativity and that negativity- is not about you, it’s from the person, they’re unhappy in their own life, so don’t carry that unhappiness, just keep focusing on what it is you want to do because it’ll shake your confidence. You think it’s not gonna affect your morale, but it does.”

Rajwa married Queen Rania and King Abdullah II’s eldest child in June at Zahran Palace. Ahead of their royal wedding, Crown Prince Hussein revealed at a forum that he had met Rajwa “through an old friend from school.” The couple’s engagement was announced in August of 2022. Rania has spoken warmly of her daughter-in-law, calling her “the perfect answer to all” her prayers for Hussein.

