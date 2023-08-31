Princess Rajwa stars in new photo with mother-in-law Queen Rania

Happy birthday, Queen Rania! Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan celebrated his mother’s birthday on Thursday with a new photo of the two of them and his wife Princess Rajwa.

“May God bless and protect you always, dear mother. Wishing you a happy birthday,” the Crown Prince wrote alongside the picture.

The photo shows Queen Rania, who turned 53 on Aug. 31, smiling between her eldest child and daughter-in-law. Her Majesty looked effortlessly chic in the picture wearing jeans, a white top and matching white jacket.

After getting engaged last August, Rajwa officially became a member of the Jordanian royal family this past June. Crown Prince Hussein married his wife in an Islamic marriage ceremony at Zahran Palace.

Following their royal wedding, the Royal Hashemite Court announced that a royal decree had been issued, bestowing the title of “Her Royal Highness Princess Rajwa Al Hussein on Miss Rajwa Khalid Alseif, on the occasion of her marriage to His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein.”

Rania has said that Rajwa is “the perfect answer to all” her prayers for Hussein. The Queen, whose daughter Princess Iman also tied the knot earlier this year, has previously shared that her goal is to be a “fun grandma.” During a 2022 appearance on Good Morning America, Rania said, “We have a saying in Arabic that no person is dearer to us more than our children than our grandchildren. So I’m really excited to have babies in my life soon.”

The Queen noted, “I won’t apply pressure, but I will.”