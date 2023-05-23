Queen Rania says future daughter-in-law is ‘perfect answer to all my prayers’ for son

Rajwa Al Saif is the answer to Queen Rania’s prayers for her son Crown Prince Hussein! Her Majesty hosted a celebration for her future daughter-in-law on Monday, during which she described her son’s fiancée as “the sweetest and most beautiful bride-to-be,” adding that Rajwa is as precious to her as her daughters Princess Iman and Princess Salma.

©Royal Hashemite Court





The Queen also recalled how happy she and her husband King Abdullah II were when the Crown Prince told them that he wanted to marry Rajwa. “She is the perfect answer to all my prayers for him,” Her Majesty said. “May you always be each other’s source of happiness and support.”

©Royal Hashemite Court





The Queen called Rajwa’s mother Azza Al Sudairi a “gem,” noting that a daughter is usually a reflection of her mother. Rania also assured Azza that “we and Al Hussein will take the very best care of Rajwa. This is her country, and she is among her family and her people.”

Rania hosted the party at the Royal Hashemite Court’s Madareb Bani Hashem on May 22. Guests included the Queen’s two daughters, as well as members of the Al Saif family and women from across the kingdom.

The celebration on May 22 came ahead of Rajwa and Hussein’s wedding. The couple, who got engaged last August, will tie the knot on June 1. Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden, Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, and Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and their firstborn, Princess Catharina-Amalia are all set to attend the wedding.