Queen Rania and future daughter in law©Royal Hashemite Court
ROYAL NEWS

Queen Rania says future daughter-in-law is ‘perfect answer to all my prayers’ for son

Her Majesty hosted a Henna party for Rajwa on May 22

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

Rajwa Al Saif is the answer to Queen Rania’s prayers for her son Crown Prince Hussein! Her Majesty hosted a celebration for her future daughter-in-law on Monday, during which she described her son’s fiancée as “the sweetest and most beautiful bride-to-be,” adding that Rajwa is as precious to her as her daughters Princess Iman and Princess Salma.

©Royal Hashemite Court

The Queen also recalled how happy she and her husband King Abdullah II were when the Crown Prince told them that he wanted to marry Rajwa. “She is the perfect answer to all my prayers for him,” Her Majesty said. “May you always be each other’s source of happiness and support.”

©Royal Hashemite Court

The Queen called Rajwa’s mother Azza Al Sudairi a “gem,” noting that a daughter is usually a reflection of her mother. Rania also assured Azza that “we and Al Hussein will take the very best care of Rajwa. This is her country, and she is among her family and her people.”

Rania hosted the party at the Royal Hashemite Court’s Madareb Bani Hashem on May 22. Guests included the Queen’s two daughters, as well as members of the Al Saif family and women from across the kingdom.



The celebration on May 22 came ahead of Rajwa and Hussein’s wedding. The couple, who got engaged last August, will tie the knot on June 1. Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden, Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, and Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and their firstborn, Princess Catharina-Amalia are all set to attend the wedding.

Related Video:

Prince Philip's Will To Be Kept Secret For 90 Years

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more