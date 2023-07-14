Queen Rania and Princess Rajwa ride in golf cart—with a familiar face behind the wheel!

Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan took his wife and mother for a ride in Idaho. Queen Rania wished her Instagram followers a “wonderful Friday” on July 14 with new photos from Sun Valley, including one of her eldest child driving her and Princess Rajwa in a golf cart.

The Princess was pictured sitting in the front seat, gazing lovingly at her husband. Meanwhile, Queen Rania, sporting sunglasses, sat behind the newlyweds.

Her Majesty also shared photos of her daughter-in-law and son from the Sun Valley Conference on Thursday. The Queen posted a solo picture of Rajwa smiling at the camera, as well as one of King Abdullah II looking on at Hussein and a group snapshot.

On June 28, the Royal Hashemite Court announced that His Majesty was departing Jordan on a private visit, during which he would be participating in the “Sun Valley economic forum.” The conference in Idaho is known as “summer camp for billionaires.”

The Royal Hashemite Court revealed on Friday that the King, on the sidelines of the forum, “held meetings with heads and representatives of a number of major international and US companies, part of which were attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.”

“During the meetings, opportunities for cooperation with the private sector in Jordan and investment in vital sectors were discussed. The meetings included CEOs of companies operating in mining, the garments industry, engineering and technology industries, tourism, education, and investment,” the Royal Hashemite Court added. “Discussions also covered the importance of bolstering public-private partnerships at the international level to counter the implications of global crises on food and energy security, mitigate the impact of climate change, and step up humanitarian efforts to address the refugee crisis.”

The royal family’s trip to the United States comes over a month after Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa tied the knot in an Islamic marriage ceremony at Zahran Palace. Queen Rania’s daughter-in-law, who was born in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is no stranger to the U.S. After completing her secondary education in Riyadh, Rajwa pursued a B.A. in architecture from Syracuse University’s School of Architecture in New York. She’s also worked for an architecture firm in Los Angeles.