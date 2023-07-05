Newlyweds Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa star in sweet selfie

Princess Rajwa of Jordan cuddled up close to her husband Crown Prince Hussein in a sweet new photo. Queen Rania and King Abdullah II’s eldest child recently shared a selfie of himself and his wife to mark Eid Al-Adha.

“On behalf of Rajwa and myself, Adha mubarak to you and your families!” Hussein captioned the picture on June 30.

The couple tied the knot last month in an Islamic marriage ceremony, which was attended by a number of foreign royals, including the Prince and Princess of Wales. The ceremony was held at Zahran Palace, the same venue where Hussein’s parents got married 30 years ago.

The day after their nuptials, Hussein penned a touching tribute to his bride. Alongside a stunning wedding portrait of the newlyweds gazing lovingly at each other, the Crown Prince penned, “God has blessed me with Rajwa, the light of my life and my lifelong companion. May our marriage bring us both peace and warmth. I pray that God continues to bless us.”

“Once again, my deepest thanks to everyone who celebrated with us from our beloved Jordan, as well as our family and loved ones from around the world,” he continued. “I could not be more thankful to God for the countless blessings He has granted me today, and to Rajwa for everything she is to me.”

Rajwa and Hussein got engaged last August. During a forum organized by the Crown Prince Foundation earlier this year, Hussein revealed that he met Rajwa through an old friend from school. He said (via Vogue Arabia): “I consider myself lucky because it is not every day you meet someone like Rajwa.”