Queen Rania and daughter-in-law Princess Rajwa visit U.S.

Newlyweds Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan traveled to the United States with Queen Rania and King Abdullah II. Her Majesty shared pictures from the trip on her personal Instagram account on Thursday, including a group snapshot showing her proudly standing next to her daughter-in-law.

The Queen also posted a picture of her husband looking on at their eldest son, in addition to a stunning solo photo of Rajwa. The Princess was dressed in a denim ensemble teamed with sneakers, while her mother-in-law wore a navy dress and platform sandals. The images were taken in Sun Valley, Idaho on July 12.

The Royal Hashemite Court announced on June 28 that the King was departing Jordan on a private visit during which he would be participating in the “Sun Valley economic forum.”

The conference is known as “summer camp for billionaires.” Prince Alexander von Fürstenberg, Disney CEO Bob Iger, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and Warren Buffett have all been spotted at the conference (via photos published by the DailyMail.com).

Princess Rajwa’s visit to the states with her in-laws comes over a month after her royal wedding. Crown Prince Hussein married his wife in an Islamic marriage ceremony on June 1. The ceremony, held at Zahran Palace, was attended by a number of foreign royals, including the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The day after their wedding, Hussein shared a photo of himself and his bride on Instagram, writing, “God has blessed me with Rajwa, the light of my life and my lifelong companion. May our marriage bring us both peace and warmth. I pray that God continues to bless us.”

“Once again, my deepest thanks to everyone who celebrated with us from our beloved Jordan, as well as our family and loved ones from around the world,” the Crown Prince continued. “I could not be more thankful to God for the countless blessings He has granted me today, and to Rajwa for everything she is to me.”