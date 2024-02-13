Crown Prince joins mom and dad at the White House

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden welcomed King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan to the White House on Monday. Their Majesties were accompanied by their firstborn, Crown Prince Hussein, on their visit to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

©Getty Images



Per the White House, the president and King “discussed the latest developments in Gaza and affirmed their commitment to work together to produce an enduring end to the crisis” during their meeting.

King Abdullah left Jordan last week to begin a tour of the United States, Canada, France, and Germany. His Majesty embarked on the tour “to mobilise international support for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the protection of civilians, and the provision of sufficient and sustainable humanitarian aid,” according to the Royal Hashemite Court.

©Royal Hashemite Court RHC/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images



The King of Jordan is on a tour ‘to mobilise international support for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the protection of civilians, and the provision of sufficient and sustainable humanitarian aid’

The tour “will also focus on the importance of creating a political horizon that leads to a comprehensive settlement that ends the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.”

Following his meeting with the King, Queen and Crown Prince on Feb. 12, President Biden tweeted, “I’m grateful for partners and allies like King Abdullah II who work with us every day to advance security and stability across the Middle East and beyond,” adding, “In difficult times like these, the bonds between our nations are more important than ever.”