Barack and Michelle Obama are proud parents, as their youngest daughter Sasha Obama graduated from USC today. The Obama family is in Los Angeles, and they just watched the educated young woman take the stage to receive her diploma. Sasha’s older sister Malia Obama looked just as proud. Check out the photos below.
