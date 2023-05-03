Watch Michelle Obama sing with Bruce Springsteen as Barack Obama cheers them on

Michelle Obama was the surprise guest at Bruce Springsteen’s concert. The former First Lady joined Springsteen onstage in Barcelona with a tambourine on hand, becoming his backup singer for an evening.

Michelle shared the moment on her Instagram, showing Barack Obama cheering her on. “How cool is my wife?” he says in the clip. Footage shows her singing alongside Springsteen and his back up singers as she shakes her tamborine. “When in Barcelona...” Michelle captioned the post. “Had so much fun onstage with Springsteen, Patti, and Kate!”

Reuters reported that the Obamas had traveled with Springsteen, Steven Spielberg and his wife, and were enjoying the city’s most famous cultural and tourist sites. Springsteen performed on Friday, at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium, where he was performing a show that’s a part of his 2023 world tour.

Earlier that day, the group was photographed having dinner at the popular restaurant Amar, where they took a photo with the chef and waiters.

Springsteen and the Obamas have a friendship that dates back years, with the singer supporting Obama back in 2008, on his first presidential campaign. Obama and Springsteen had a podcast called “Renegades: Born in the USA,” which was later turned into a book that documented their conversations and the shape of their friendship.

“We've got a shared sensibility—about work, about family and about America,” wrote Obama. “In our own ways, Bruce and I have been on parallel journeys trying to understand this country that’s given us both so much. Trying to chronicle the stories of its people. Looking for a way to connect our own individual searches for meaning and truth and community with the larger story of America.”