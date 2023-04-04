Michelle Obama encourages you to take up this therapeutic hobby

Michelle Obama wants you to pick up some yarn and knitting needles. The former First Lady of the United States took to Instagram to talk about one of her favorite hobbies- knitting.



She shared two photos doing the relaxing craft, writing, “In knitting, when you create the first stitch of a new project, you cast on. When an item is finished, you bind off.” “Both of these actions, I’ve found, are incredibly satisfying bookends of something manageable and finite,” Michelle continued.



Michelle has talked about her love for knitting in the past. “Knitting has truly become one of my favorite pastimes, and I’ve enjoyed the feeling of slowing down and creating something from hand,” she continued.

The author also encouraged her 53.7 million followers to share their own posts knitting using the hashtag #TheLightWeCarry which is the name of her book. “I know so many of you are knitters – I’d love to see something you’ve proudly made and hear why you enjoy knitting so much,” she wrote.



Michelle told AARP she got into knitting during the COVID-19 pandemic, picking up her skills from YouTube videos. It helped act as a meditative tool that allowed her to stop letting “the negative energy” race through her head. She was a natural, saying, “I finished my first blanket in probably less than a week.” The knitter even made a soft crewneck sweater for her husband, former President Barack Obama.

We underestimate the importance of sitting quietly and using our hands,” she continued. “We are overscheduled, moving and pushing and trying to make a big impact. But the truth is that our minds need a break.”