Barack and Michelle Obama’s incredible adventure at the Sydney Harbour Bridge

Barack and Michelle Obama are showing their adventurous side. The couple ascended 1,332 stairs, climbing Sydney Harbour Bridge with special permission by authorities, without using safety harnesses.

“Today’s visit followed standard safety protocols that are in place for visiting dignitaries, and are regularly implemented,” a Transport for NSW spokesperson explained.

As reported by Daily Mail, the pair arrived early to start their walk, reaching 134m above the water to see the scenic views of the harbour. Other celebrities and dignitaries have completed the journey, including Prince Harry, Crown Prince Frederik, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Oprah Winfrey, Will Smith, Matt Damon, Nicole Kidman, Kylie Minogue, Justin Timberlake, Cameron Diaz, Robert De Niro, among others.

Barack and Michelle looked comfortable in athletic attire, with the former First Lady wearing a turquoise and black outfit with a sweater around her waist, while the former President wore a gray sweater and black pants.

Bridge operators are usually required to wear a special gear, including safety harnesses, however the couple were granted special permission to walk the landmark and were accompanied by their entourage.

Following their adventure in Sydney, the Obamas continued their speaking tour in Melbourne. “Sydney is fantastic, we have had such a wonderful time here, it’s one of the world’s great cities,” Barack said to the audience during his speech.

They also took a moment to visit the Opera House and Balmoral Beach during their visit, and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese organized a special event for them at his official Sydney residence Kirribilli House. “Honoured to welcome President Barack Obama to Sydney,” he wrote on social media.