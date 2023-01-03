Celebrity news

Sasha and Malia Obama visit Hawaii to hand out food and blankets to those in need

The Obama sisters spent their Holidays giving back.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Sasha and Malia Obama spent their holidays in Hawaii, helping out those in need.

The Obama sisters were photographed handing out food and blankets to various people, a few miles away from their family’s vacation home in Oahu.

Malia looked happy to be involved

The photos showed Malia and Sasha wearing skirts and dresses and handing out food to various people. Sasha was wearing a white sleeveless shirt with a printed sun and a tie-dye skirt. Malia wore a grey dress and carried a couple of totes on her arm. She had a headband on her head and some sunglasses, pairing the look with black boots.

The two looked happily tired as they collaborated with others, handing out boxes and making their way around the beach.

Malia and Sasha are currently living together in California and have only grown closer over the years. While Malia works in screenwriting and graduated from the University of Harvard, Sasha is a junior at the University of Southern California.

Sasha was also hard at work

The family spent their holidays relaxing in Hawaii, with Barack Obama spending New Year’s Day golfing at the Eva Beach Golf Club. He looked happy and at ease, wearing a red shirt, black golf shorts, a cap, and some sunglasses.

They were joined by other collaborators who were also helping out in the island

Obama shared a post over the holidays, wishing everyone a happy and peaceful time with their families. “Merry Christmas, everybody! One of the best parts of the holiday season is getting to spend time with the special people in our lives. I hope you all have a wonderful and joyful Christmas,” he wrote.

