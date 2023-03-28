Is Malia Obama using a different professional name?

Malia Obama’s professional career is taking off. While the eldest daughter of Michelle and Barack Obama has been involved in the entertainment industry for some time, her first major writing credit appeared this past month for the series “Swarm.” Viewers were quick to spot her pen name.

Malia’s episode is titled “Girl, Bye,” and was written alongside Janine Nabers, the series showrunner. By the end of the episode, Malia’s name appears as “Malia Ann,” her dropping her last name.

Malia was spotted at the red carpet premiere and screening of “Swarm,” accompanying the cast and crew of the series. She wore a black pinstriped suit and posed alongside the series’ writers and creators, led by Nabers and Donald Glover, and the series’ lead, Dominique Fishback.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Nabers talked about Malia’s skills as a writer. “I think Malia completed the circle of things we were looking for in a writer to tell this story. She nailed it. Her episode is great,” she said.

“Swarm” follows a disturbed girl obsessed with a Beyonce-like popstar, who embarks on a cross-country journey to meet up with her idol, running into all sorts of characters along the way. Series guest stars include Billie Eilish, Rory Culkin, Kate Lyn Sheil, and more.