Watch Paris Jackson and Billie Eilish in new TV show

“Swarm” premiered is Prime Video’s newest series. While the show has received some attention since it’s made by Donald Glover and a group of writers that includes Malia Obama, some of the guest stars have surprised the internet, among them, Billie Eilish and Paris Jackson.

This marks Eilish’s acting debut, with the series realing a clip showing her speaking with the show’s lead, played by Dominique Fishback. Viewers were stunned by Eilish’s commitment to the role, resulting in a scary performance that fits her entire vibe and aura.

In the case of Paris Jackson, her role in “Swarm” is a new addition to her acting roster, having plenty of previous experience in TV and film.

Lajsjndd y’all I love this show.. dark and funny. The Halsey shade ☠️ #swarm#SwarmOnPrimepic.twitter.com/C2s9Dj2fmn — wouldst thou like to live deliciously? (@ElBlackPhillipp) March 17, 2023

Jackson’s role hasn’t been explained, but it’s impacted viewers who were shocked to see her looking so different. They were also surprised by the context and the layers in the scene, which references the character’s Black race and her white appearance, a topic that hits close to home considering Jackson’s own race and background.

“Swarm” was developed by Janine Nabers and Glover, and follows an unstable woman obsessed with a Beyonce-like figure, and the lengths she goes to get closer to her. The series is described as a horror show with comedic undertones, exploring the increasingly prominent topic of toxic fandoms.

“We talked about a lot of stan armies,” said Naber in an interview with The Daily Beast. “There’s so many of them. And I think Donald, being someone who has his own kind of “swarm” and being a musician in the world who’s seen so many things—I think that really kind of helped us shape the idea—again, allowing us to feel the familiar tone or a feeling of a group of people who are obsessed and on the internet and will protect by any means necessary their star.”

“Swarm” premieres today, March 17th, on Prime Video.