Malia and Sasha Obama show off their distinct style while out in LA

Malia and Sasha Obama have become Gen-Z style icons. The sisters were spotted out over the past week separately in Los Angeles as they carried out different activities.
Sasha Obama masters the college look with a Poppy Lissiman tote and boyfriend jeans
Malia Obama and her boyfriend Dawit Eklund wear matching outfits
Malia was photographed on a social outing, spending some time at Soho House, in Los Angeles. She was wearing green pants with a white crop top and vest that she paired with some stylish boots. A few days before, Malia was spending time in New York with her boyfriend Dewit Eklund, right around the time for Fashion Week in the city.
In the case of Sasha, she was photographed near her school, the University of Southern California, as she walked and had her AirPods on. She wore some low-waisted jeans and, like her sister, a crop top. Sasha paired her outfit with a JW Anderson woven tote bag and some chunky brown boots.
This year, Sasha completed her move from the Midwest to California and seems to be embracing the new weather with the appropriate style. Since her move, Sasha and Malia have been spotted together on different occasions, while working out together or visiting different locations around the city.
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth, Barack and Michelle Obama have shared some of their memories alongside her, including one that features their daughters and how they unexpectedly ended up having tea with the Queen.
“I was fortunate enough to know her, and you know, I always used to say that were only a handful of people that I met while I was in office —or afterward —that is exactly the way you want them to be. The Dalai Lama, Nelson Mandela, The Queen of England,” said Barack in a statement. “The girls and my mother-in-law came through London probably my second year in office, and there was no expectation that they’re going to be seeing her. Actually, Buckingham Palace reached out, and she decided to invite them over for tea.”
“And so, I’ve got Malia, who at that point is eleven, Sasha who is eight, and my mother-in-law, who was a stay-at-home mom and a secretary for a bank —who lived on the south side of Chicago her whole life, sitting there with the Queen of England,” said Obama. “And then she insists that the girls take her golden carriage, which I guess she uses for jubilees, on a long drive through the Palace grounds. None of this was ever reported. It was just something that she did quietly.”