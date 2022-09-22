Malia and Sasha Obama show off their distinct style while out in LA

Malia and Sasha Obama have become Gen-Z style icons. The sisters were spotted out over the past week separately in Los Angeles as they carried out different activities.

©GrosbyGroup



Malia Obama in Los Angeles.

Malia was photographed on a social outing, spending some time at Soho House, in Los Angeles. She was wearing green pants with a white crop top and vest that she paired with some stylish boots. A few days before, Malia was spending time in New York with her boyfriend Dewit Eklund, right around the time for Fashion Week in the city.

©GrosbyGroup



Sasha Obama in Los Angeles.

In the case of Sasha, she was photographed near her school, the University of Southern California, as she walked and had her AirPods on. She wore some low-waisted jeans and, like her sister, a crop top. Sasha paired her outfit with a JW Anderson woven tote bag and some chunky brown boots.

This year, Sasha completed her move from the Midwest to California and seems to be embracing the new weather with the appropriate style. Since her move, Sasha and Malia have been spotted together on different occasions, while working out together or visiting different locations around the city.