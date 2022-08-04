Malia Obama is spotted hanging out with music producer Dawit Eklund again

Malia Obama has been enjoying her time in Los Angeles. The former First Daughter has been photographed a few times over the last two weeks, and she seems to be spending a lot of time with music producer Dawit Eklund. This week they were spotted grabbing a smoothie ahead of their visit to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.
While it’s been reported that Malia has been in a relationship with Rory Farquharson since 2017, there have not been recent photos of them. Either way, it seems like Malia and the indie music producer have grown close.
Last week they were spotted out and about enjoying a stroll. Malia looked fresh from a workout while he wore comfortable sandals and colorful pants.
According to Daily Mail, it’s the third time they’ve been spotted. Per Page Six, Eklund co-founded the record label 1432 R alongside Joyce Lim and Sami Yenigun in Washington D.C. His father Jon is a retired State Department officer Jon Eklund who worked at several US embassies in Africa, and his mother, Yeshi Eklund, is from Ethiopia.
Unlike their parents, Malia and her little sister Sasha Obama do not have social media accounts available to the public, so the public finds out what’s going on in their lives through paparazzi photos and interviews of their parents.
In April, on Michelle Obama’s last visit to the Ellen Degeneres show, the former First Lady confirmed that they had both moved away from home and have boyfriends. “They loved the Jonas Brothers. Now they are bringing grown men home,” the Becoming author quipped. “Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives.”
While we will have to wait and see if Malia and the mystery guy are a couple, her little sister Sasha is booed up with Clifton Jr, who is the son of acting star Clifton Powell. Malia has been spotted hanging out with the couple before and seemingly approves of the talented young man.