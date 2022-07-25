Malia Obama looks amazing in sportswear in Los Angeles

Malia Obama stays in shape! The daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama was photographed near her home in Los Angeles, as she took a stroll with a friend in an all black workout outfit.

Obama wore tights and a sports bra.

Her friend was also dressed in athletic wear, suggesting that the two met up to attend a class or workout together.

She was joined by a friend.

Over the past year, there have been a variety of photos captured of Malia Obama while out in Los Angeles. She moved there to pursue a career in screenwriting, nabbing a spot in the writer’s room at Donald Glover’s upcoming series “Hive.” While this is her biggest writing credit yet, Obama has had some previous experience in TV in the past, being an intern in “Girls” and later worked as a production assistant. She was also a production assistant at “Extant,” which starred Halle Berry.

“I feel like she’s just somebody who’s gonna have really good things coming soon. Her writing style is great,” said Glover in an interview with Vanity Fair.