Malia Obama looks amazing in sportswear in Los Angeles

Malia Obama stays in shape! The daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama was photographed near her home in Los Angeles, as she took a stroll with a friend in an all black workout outfit.
Her friend was also dressed in athletic wear, suggesting that the two met up to attend a class or workout together.
Over the past year, there have been a variety of photos captured of Malia Obama while out in Los Angeles. She moved there to pursue a career in screenwriting, nabbing a spot in the writer’s room at Donald Glover’s upcoming series “Hive.” While this is her biggest writing credit yet, Obama has had some previous experience in TV in the past, being an intern in “Girls” and later worked as a production assistant. She was also a production assistant at “Extant,” which starred Halle Berry.
“I feel like she’s just somebody who’s gonna have really good things coming soon. Her writing style is great,” said Glover in an interview with Vanity Fair.
Earlier this month, Obama celebrated her 24th birthday alongside her family. Her parents took a moment to share their love for her over social media, writing sweet messages alongside some adorable photos. Michelle Obama shared a photo of herself holding Malia as a baby. “Happy birthday, Malia,” she wrote. “24 years ago, this day became extra special when your wonderful spirit arrived in this world. I’m so proud of the beautiful, caring, and driven young woman you’ve become. I love you so, so much! Love, your Mommy.“
Barack Obama shared a similar throwback. “Happy Birthday, Malia! No matter how sophisticated, accomplished, beautiful, and gracious a young woman you’ve become -- you’ll always be my baby,” he wrote. “And I will always be here to lift you up.”