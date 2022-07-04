Michelle Obama: “Happy birthday, Malia – and Happy Fourth of July, everybody!”

Every Fourth of July, the Obamas not only celebrate the indepence of the United States of America, they also celebrate Malia’s birthday. Today, Michelle and Barack’s oldest daughter turned 24 years old and both her parents showered her with love on social media.

Michelle posted an adorable picture of her holding Malia when she was a baby. The former first lady, showed her maternal love and wrote, “Happy birthday, Malia – and Happy Fourth of July, everybody! 24 years ago, this day became extra special when your wonderful spirit arrived in this world. I’m so proud of the beautiful, caring, and driven young woman you’ve become. I love you so, so much! Love, your Mommy. ❤️”

Of course the former president, Barack Obama, also posted birthday wishes for his eldest daughter. Just like mom, he shared a cute baby picture of Malia and captioned the post: “Happy birthday, Malia! No matter how sophisticated, accomplished, beautiful, and gracious a young woman you’ve become—you’ll always be my baby. And I will always be here to lift you up.”

Malia has grown up in front of our eyes. After leaving the White House and studying, Malia ended up landing a job as a TV writer for Donald Glover’s upcoming Amazon series, that according to Vanity Fair, is about “a Beyoncé-type character.” Glover told the magazine, “She’s just like, an amazingly talented person.” Then he added, “she’s really focused, and she’s working really hard.”

Donald Glover recruited the former first daughter, Malia Obama as a TV writer for his upcoming Amazon series

Malia is also very close to her sister, Sasha, who also celebrated her birthday recently and who is currently dating Clifton Powell Jr.