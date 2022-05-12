Sasha and Malia Obama show their happy dance at LAX after reuniting

Sasha and Malia Obama reunited in Los Angeles, and to celebrate, the famous sisters threw their arms in the air and showed their happy dance.

Sasha patiently waited for her big sister outside of the LAX. Once Malia made it to her car, the 20-year-old Chicago native helped with the luggage.

The outing comes after Malia was photographed spending time with Sasha’s boyfriend. The eldest daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama was captured alongside Clifton Powell Jr., with the two going on a friendly walk.

Although it is unknown if Malia was making sure that Clifton didn’t break her sister’s heart, the friends seemed to be having an amicable conversation.

Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr. were reported to be dating back in April, after the two were photographed together. According to the Daily Mail, the two met and started dating shortly after Sasha moved to the University of Southern California, where she transferred last Fall.

Clifton was a student of the University of California on a basketball scholarship, later dropping out due to wanting to pursue his career in film. He is currently directing commercials and working on his career as a director. He is the son of Clifton Powell, an actor with a prolific career in TV and film.