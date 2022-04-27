Malia Obama goes on a walk with her sister’s boyfriend

Malia Obama was photographed spending time with Sasha Obama’s boyfriend. This past week, Malia, who is Barack and Michelle Obama’s eldest daughter, was photographed alongside Clifton Powell Jr., with the two going on a friendly walk together.

©GrosbyGroup



Malia and Clifton went on a walk together.

Malia and Clifton looked relaxed, wearing comfortable clothes. The two walked side by side outdoors, wearing their masks, talking and spending time together. Malia was wearing jeans and a big gray shirt, while Clifton was wearing an all-blue outfit.

©GrosbyGroup



Clifton and Sasha are rumored to be dating after meeting in California.

Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr. were reported to be dating last week, after the two were photographed together. According to the Daily Mail, the two met and started dating shortly after Sasha moved to the University of Southern California, where she transferred last Fall. Clifton was a student of the University of California on a basketball scholarship, later dropping out due to wanting to pursue his career in film. He is currently directing commercials and working on his career as a director. He is the son of Clifton Powell, an actor with a prolific career in TV and film.

Malia Obama is making her way in Hollywood, having recently been hired in the writers‘ room of one of Donald Glover’s new Amazon TV series. When discussing her involvement in the show, which is rumored to be called “Hive”, Glover said, “She’s just like, an amazingly talented person,” he said. “She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard.” She is currently dating Rory Farquharson, who she met in Harvard University and started dating in 2017.