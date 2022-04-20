Michelle Obama reveals Sasha and Malia have brought their boyfriends to their ‘home’
They are grown-ups now!

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Although most Americans remember them as two adorable kids, Sasha and Malia Obama are grown-ups now. They are both independent, and both are in relationships.

During a recent appearance on The Ellen Show, former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama, revealed that her two daughters have boyfriends and that she and Barack Obama welcomed them into their home.

“Now, they’re bringing grown men home. Before, it was just a pop band; now, they have boyfriends and real lives and all that stuff. They have grown up right before our very eyes, and they’re doing well,” she said.

Mrs. Obama also said she enjoyed quarantining with her daughters during the COVID-19 pandemic. “It was an extra special treat to have them that little bit of time. Being with them as adults is fun!” she said. “They are just amazing young women.”

She also talks about her upcoming 30th wedding anniversary with her husband, former President Barack Obama, and shares her thoughts on Drake wanting to play her husband in a biopic.

