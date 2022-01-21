Sasha and Malia Obama separately stroll the streets of LA while getting settled in their new city

Sasha and Malia Obama are really settling into their new lives in Los Angeles.

Former President Barack Obama and Former First Lady Michelle Obama’s daughters are both living on the West Coast--and it looks like they’re loving it.

Their eldest child, 23-year-old Malia, reportedly landed a position on the writing staff of a new Amazon project by Donald Glover. She was photographed out in LA wearing a bright yellow sweater and cropped green cargos while taking a smoke break outside and looking at her phone.

According to reports from Daily Mail, after reportedly looking at scripts at a cafe, Malia met up with a photographer friend who took her picture.

Her younger sister Sasha, 20, was also apotted in Los Angeles, though the pair wasn’t together. The student was seen sporting an eclectic outfit while taking a stroll outside, layering a pair of overalls over a sleeveless top and a tie-dye patchwork zip-up sweater.

While Sasha was enrolled at the University of Michigan in 2019, a source told Daily Mail that she has transferred to a different school in Los Angeles. Rumors have been swirling on social media that she is now a student at the University of Southern California, which seems to be evidenced in these photos as she walks in front of a man wearing a USC shirt.

Since their father finished his time as President and left the White House in 2017, Sasha and Malia have mostly kept out of the spotlight and maintained normal lives.