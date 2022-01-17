Obama’s sweet and tender birthday message to Michelle

Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, have accustomed us to seeing in their unique love in the gestures and photographs they share. That is why we find it captivating to read their sweet exchanges on important dates such as their wedding anniversary or birthday. And this Monday was no exception. The former first lady celebrated 58 years of life, and her husband could not let the day go by without writing a heartfelt birthday wish for her on social media, which he shared along with the most tender photo of them which made many of their followers hearts melt.

The two look as much in love as they did almost 30 years ago, when they said the words “I do”, the former US president wrote: “Happy birthday, Michelle. My love, my partner, my best friend...” The words were posted with a perfect postcard perfect photo of them with sunset and ocean backdrop where Barack gave his wife and the mother of his daughters, Malia and Sashaa romantic kiss on the cheek.

Michelle and Barack Obama, together for almost 30 years

Last August, when the former president turned 60, Michelle had a similar gesture and posted a beautiful dedication to him on her social media accounts. She posted a family photo with him and their girls and a message to Barack that read: Of all of your accomplishments, I know that being a present, loving father to our girls tops them all. Thank you for never letting the weight of the world get in the way of being a wonderful husband and father. Happy 60th birthday, @BarackObama! 💕

It was in October of 1992 when Barack Hussein Obama and Michelle Robinson said the words “I do”. They married after three years of knowing each other. And, despite having faced challenges as husband and wife, their love is greater than ever, showing us that they together can overcome any circumstances that arise in their life.