Michelle Obama is ready for the world to see her in front of the camera again on black-ish

Michelle Obama is helping black-ish say goodbye. The former First Lady is a part of their farewell season premiere which airs tonight at 9:30 pm ET on ABC where she will join the Johnson family shenanigans. Michelle shared a clip on social media alongside Tracee Ellis Ross where she told fans, “you don’t want to miss this.” “It was fun being on set with @TraceeEllisRoss and the cast and crew of @BlackishABC she wrote in the caption.

Michelle will be playing herself in the episode as she takes the Johnsons to a voting fundraiser. She will also use the collaboration to promote her voter registration campaign When We All Vote.

Ellis shared a sneak peek from the episode on Instagram and from the looks of it, Michelle is a natural acting alongside Ross, Anthony Anderson, Yara Shahidi, and Marcus Scribner.

The episode was likely filmed sometime in October. Black-ish’s Twitter account shared a photo of Obama while she was on set announcing they were “going all out” for the final season on October 28th. The activist reshared the photo and added, “I’ve long been a fan of @BlackishABC’s wit and all-around brilliance, and it was such a thrill to join in for an episode. I can’t wait for you all to see it!”