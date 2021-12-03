Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Michelle Obama’s beauty secret is ‘Botox in the Bottle’

Do you know what Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Michelle Obama, Queen Letizia of Spain, and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands have in common? Their beauty secret comes in a bottle and is as powerful as botox.

Known as “Botox in the Bottle,” Biotulin has become the go-to product of many A-listers; therefore, fans also want a piece of the cake. The product is so unique that it is sweeping the U.S. and is the most popular cosmetic product in 2021 and No. 1 on Amazon.

©WireImage



Meghan Markle

If you are looking for an herbal alternative to botulinum toxin, you could trust Biotulin to reduce wrinkles in just 1 hour. Proven through independent efficacy studies and produced in Germany, the fragrance-free organic gel smoothes and tightens the skin with a plant-based formula, including spilanthol, a natural local anesthetic obtained from the plant extract Acmella Oleracea (paracress).

In addition, the product reduces muscle contraction causing facial features to relax, while minor wrinkles, especially around the eyes and between the eyebrows, disappear.

This transparent, gel was developed by a team of scientists led by pharmacist and chemist Dr. Claus Breuer. The formula is sold in a dispenser which is 100 percent airtight to ensure hygienic application.