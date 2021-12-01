2022 Beauty Trend Predictions: Savvy consumers want diversity, sustainability, and utility

Are you ready for 2022? Whether you are or not, the new year is around the corner and, as usual, will bring unexpected things and some others that we have been noticing in the making. While we’re still recovering from pandemic whiplash, emerging beauty standards are reimagining how we define, source, and buy beauty.

Uncertainty will continue to be felt across the industry, but transparency has become the antidote as it reshapes the brand and consumer relationship. Savvy consumers will seek out brands that champion diversity, sustainability, and utility.

The Novi team of scientists, sustainable packaging experts, as well as their community of brands, contract manufacturers, and suppliers, weigh in on trends that will most impact beauty in the near term and shape the future of the industry:

Diversity and Inclusion

Consumers crave products and experiences specific to their needs. Product lines that fall short of the expanding definition of beauty will leave brands struggling to connect with consumers. Brands can further champion diversity and inclusion by using universal design principles in their product design. Brands that make beauty more accessible will become trailblazers in this valued space and further expand the market for their products.

Sustainable Products

Sustainability is now an industry standard as consumers weigh impact before they spend. One such example: waterless products. In formulation, a base makes up roughly 70% of a product. Water is often the base of choice, as it’s cheap and thus maximizes profitability—even though water is a finite resource. Instead, brands are now choosing alternative bases that are more sustainably produced and harvested.

Sustainable Packaging

Impact matters just as much as a product’s efficacy for consumers now. They want to see brands divest from single-use plastics and thoughtfully design around the waste. The classic ‘up-cycle your glass jar’ model simply won’t do as design embraces bioplastics, recycling programs, and refillable options.

Consumer Behavior