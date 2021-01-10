Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni reveals acne struggle in powerful statement

Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni Klum is opening up about her skin issues. The 16-year-old pierced Instagram’s newsfeed - generally brimming with over-facetuned and photoshopped images of others - with a down-to-earth photo. “My skin on a bad day,” she captioned a closeup shot of her broken out cheek on Friday, January 8. Leni said the image has “no makeup” and ”no filter,” capping off her quip with: ”#sowhat.”

Additionally, the teen shared a video to her Instagram Story which chronicled the acne on across her whole face. This one was accompanied by an important reminder: “Bad skin. This too shall pass.”

Leni’s followers were immediately struck by her candor and natural beauty. The comments section exuded love, thanking the supermodel’s daughter for being real and showing her “natural side.” One fan wrote: “I really like that she‘s being so openly generous with that. Wish everyone would be like her. Great role model Leni!”

It’s such a joy to see Leni using her growing platform to promote positive body image. Acne is a common occurrence amongst teenagers, and yet the sad norm is that most do whatever they can to cover it up. Speaking of covers, Leni recently graced the glossy side of VOGUE Germany with her mom Heidi.

“So excited for my first cover!!” she wrote on Instagram “I had so much fun on set with @voguegermany couldn’t dream of a better start!! Thank you for being by my side @heidiklum.” Her mom equally beamed, but with feelings of pride: “I‘m so proud of you,” Heidi wrote, “and not because you chose this path.”

“I know that no matter which way you go, it will be your own,” the powerhouse continued. “You always know exactly what you want and what you don‘t want. You are not a mini-me. And I’m happy for you that you can now show who YOU are.”