Michelle Obama joins Ellen DeGeneres for a ‘nude’ art class during final appearance on the talk show

Michelle Obama is returning to The Ellen DeGeneres Show for one last hurrah.

The Former First Lady is sitting down with longtime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres for one last time as her show wraps up its final season. Photos from the episode show the politician and author enjoying a life-drawing class with the comedian.

Joining Ellen for her 11th appearance on April 19, Obama is just one of the guests who will be going on the show for one last time for the final run of episodes in May.

Photos from the episode released ahead of its broadcast show Michelle smiling with Ellen, who she has become good friends with after spending time together over the years. During her latest appearance, the two catch up on what life has been like over the past year and give updates on the Barack Obama Presidential Center.

Throughout their conversation, the mother of two also chats about her daughters and their first time attending the talk show, when they saw the Jonas Brothers. She also talks about her upcoming 30th wedding anniversary with her husband, former President Barack Obama, and shares her thoughts on Drake wanting to play her husband in a biopic.

Ellen also reflects on receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom and describes the special moment she had with Mrs. Obama during that moment, which was the start of their friendship. The former first lady also gives Ellen advice as she closes this chapter on her talk show.

Plus, since Ellen has been looking for a new hobby to take up when the show ends, Mrs. Obama offers to help her find one. You’ll have to wait until the show airs to see what happens when the pair take an art class with a nude model.

Michelle Obama’s first appearance on the show was in 2012, when Michelle and Ellen had a push-up competition. In 2015, Michelle and Ellen had a dance off, and a year later, Obama became Ellen’s first co-host, running the show together for two episodes during season 14.

In 2018, Michelle stopped by to celebrate Ellen’s 60th birthday before and joining again for seasons 18 and 19. Clearly, these two have a friendship that will last a lifetime, even after the show reaches its end.