David Letterman wants Ellen DeGeneres to get another job once her show ends

Ellen DeGeneres’ show is coming to an end, and she invited David Letterman onto her stage for the last time on Monday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. While DeGeneres hasn’t revealed what her plans are once the show ends, the 74-year-old offered her advice: take ten days off and get another show.

Letterman’s talk show on CBS, The Late Show with David Letterman ran for 23 seasons, with over 4,261 episodes, from 1993 to 2015. Letterman reflected on his show coming to an end, saying it was hard once he saw the set in a dumpster. “I felt great about the show until all of the set was in a dumpster out on 53rd Street,” he explained.

While he didn’t take any pieces of the set home, it wasn’t too long before his Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman premiered on January 12, 2018. He told DeGeneres, “When the show’s over, I’m not kidding, take some time off. Take a week, ten days, like that.” “Travel, visit family and friends then immediately get another show because it just doesn’t work.“

“So everything in 10 days?” DeGeneres clarified. To which he responded, “I wouldn’t go two weeks. Two weeks would be dangerous. A week, ten days, you’re right back at it.”

DeGeneres asked, “And then get another job?” Which Letterman reassured with a big smile, and laugh, “yeah!”

The final episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show will air on Thursday, May 26th, and after 19 seasons, it’s sure to get emotional. A few of the more than 4,000 guests on the show, like Letterman, will return before its finale, for a walk down memory lane.