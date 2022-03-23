Mario Lopez talks about the time he and Ellen DeGeneres made out

Mario Lopez was a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, something that got both of them pretty emotional. Aside from the fact that they’re long time friends, Lopez and DeGeneres have shared many appearances on her show, with him serving as guest host.

In his latest appearance, he discussed his relationship with the show, how much fun he’s had, and that time he made out with Ellen.

©Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.



Lopez has been a guest host at The Ellen DeGeneres Show many times.

Lopez, known for his co-host gig in Access Hollywood, appeared on the episode alongside Kathryn Balis, Ellen’s co-host for the day, and winner of the All In Challenge. When discussing Mario’s long history with the show, Ellen couldn’t help but get emotional, mentioning the fact that he’s had 43 appearances in it, more than any other guest host. “Thank you so much for being here,” Ellen said. “Thank you for having me, I love it.”

“You have been here 43 times,” she said. Lopez was grateful and happy to have such an important place in the show. “Wow,“he said. “Awesome. Thank you so much again. I am so glad you haven’t gotten Mario overload.” He proceeded to talk about the show’s team and the audience and how they always make it hard to leave. “It’s the best energy. Everyone comes with a good mood and a great attitude,” he said. The two then discussed Lopez’s appearances on the show, and all of the stuff they did together. “I remember when we made out. That’s one of my favorites, to be honest with you,” he said. “Ellen’s got super soft lips by the way. In case anyone’s wondering.”

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is currently airing its last set of episodes, and will be concluding after 19 seasons. Debuting in 2003, the show has won an incredible amount of accolades, including Daytime Emmys and People’s Choice Awards. Production has gone all out for this season, featuring iconic guests and long-time friends of Ellen like Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Aniston, Michelle Obama and more. The show’s last episode will air on May 26th.