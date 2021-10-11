Mario Lopez celebrates his birthday shirtless and looking better than ever

Mario Lopez celebrates his 48th birthday shirtless and looking better than ever. The Saved by the Bell actor took social media to share his birthday gym routine with his legion of followers. “48 years old today. Feeling strong, still,” the also TV host said in the video. “Did like six rounds of sparring with these fools … That’s what’s up. Age ain’t nothing but a number. Let’s do this. Have a great day.”

Lopez said he is approaching the fifth level, referring that he would be turning 50 years old in a blink of an eye. “Celebrating another year today.... #AgeAintNuthinButANumber #Almost5thLevel #Thankful #48,” he added in the caption.

After the publication went live, Mario received tons of love from his best friend Mark Wahlberg and his wife, Courtney Lopez. Wahlberg left some emojis in the comments section, while Courtney wrote: “I have the sexiest husband. Happy birthday baby. Love you more than you know. ♥️🎉🎁🥊.”

In a separate post, Courtney shared three throwback photos of Mario. “It‘s my king’s birthday!! Happy birthday baby. I love you more and more every single day. 🥊🎉🎁,” she wrote.