Malia Obama is a writer for Donald Glover’s new TV show

Malia Obama has nabbed her first writing gig. The former first daughter signed on to a new Amazon series, developed by Donald Glover.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Donald Glover talked about his return to TV with the series “Atlanta” and his upcoming projects, providing an opening for discussing Malia Obama, whom he hired as one of her writers. “She’s just like, an amazingly talented person,” he said. “She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard.” While most information on the series remains under wraps, it’s part of Donald’s new partnership with Amazon Prime Video. Per the actor and singer, the series follows a “Beyonce-like” character and it has the working title of “Hive.”

Malia is 23 years old and is a graduate of Harvard University. While this is her first writing gig, she has interned in the TV series “Girls” and was a production assistant on the Halle Berry show “Extant.”

While Barack and Michelle Obama focused their careers in politics, they’ve also had a big imprint in the entertainment industry, with both of them writing best-selling memoirs and producing a range of award-winning TV programs and podcasts.