Saniyya Sidney talks about playing Sasha Obama & working with Viola Davis

Saniyya Sidney is only 15 years old, yet she’s worked alongside some of the world’s leading actors. Soon, she’ll play Sasha Obama in “The First Lady,” acting with Viola Davis, one of her favorite actresses of all time.

In an appearance on the Today show, Sidney talked about the high points in her career and her mother, who’s supported her throughout. She also talked about playing Sasha Obama in the awaited series “The First Lady,” and having Viola Davis play her mom, Michelle Obama.

“It’s really cool,” Sidney said when asked what it felt like to be a part of the series. “The story is really nice. I can’t wait for the world to see Viola as Michelle Obama. She did such a great job. It was incredible.”

When speaking of her mother and what she did to help her get to where she is right now, Sidney had a simple answer. “She really just let me be me,” she said.

Sidney has had an impressive career, having appearances in films like award-winning films like “Hidden Figures,” “Fences,” and more. This past year, she starred in “King Richard,” playing the role of Venus Williams, whose nascent tennis career is the focus of the film. “They’re my big sisters now,” she said of Venus and Serena Williams. “Getting to say that is crazy. I’ve looked up to them ever since I was little. Getting to be in the same room as them, to communicate and love them is amazing.”

“King Richard” was nominated for five Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress. It stars Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis.