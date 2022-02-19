Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis becomes Michelle Obama in upcoming TV drama

Oscar, Emmy, and Tony winner actress Viola Davis becomes Michelle Obama in the upcoming TV drama The First Lady. The show is set to air later this year and will also explore the lives of Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt. The drama will show a “revelatory reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House.”

The show also stars Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt. O-T Fagbenle as Barack Obama, Aaron Eckhart as Gerald Ford, and Kiefer Sutherland as Franklin D Roosevelt.

©Showtime



“Throughout our history, presidents’ spouses have wielded remarkable influence, not only on the nation’s leaders but on the country itself,” said Jana Winograde, president of entertainment at Showtime Networks Inc. in a press release.

“Playing the extraordinary @MichelleObama was no small task but an honor of a lifetime,” Davis posted on her Instagram. In 2017, Davis posted a tribute to Obama on Facebook. “May you continue to shine your light and impact future generations to come,” she wrote at the time.

Watch the trailer below