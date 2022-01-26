Malia Obama is secret agent free while grabbing coffee with a friend in Hollywood

Living the California life, Former President Barack Obama and Former First Lady Michelle Obama’s daughter, Malia was out for coffee at Alfred Coffee in West Hollywood.
Malia who is now 23 years old was spotted smiling and enjoying a great chat with a male friend over a cup of joe.
The Harvard grad and her friend were both seen walking together in casual outfits. She was wearing a pair of wide leg beige baggy pants, a cropped gray hoodie that exposed her belly button and flat stomach and some comfy white and tan Nikes.
She also had her hair up in a pony tail and on her shoulder a cotton tote bag from MA’O, an organic farm she visited with Michelle Obama in Hawaii during her dad’s presidency.
The super cute coffee shop which Malia visited, Alfred was founded by coffee entrepreneur and Yale graduate, Josh Zad. They have locations in L.A., Austin and Tokyo and have been featured in series such as Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm and Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.
It’s great to see the former first daughter, Malia, who we saw grow up in the white house, out enjoying her West Coast life.