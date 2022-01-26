Malia Obama is secret agent free while grabbing coffee with a friend in Hollywood

Living the California life, Former President Barack Obama and Former First Lady Michelle Obama’s daughter, Malia was out for coffee at Alfred Coffee in West Hollywood.

Malia who is now 23 years old was spotted smiling and enjoying a great chat with a male friend over a cup of joe.

©GrosbyGroup



The former first daughter smiling and chatting with a friend over coffee

The Harvard grad and her friend were both seen walking together in casual outfits. She was wearing a pair of wide leg beige baggy pants, a cropped gray hoodie that exposed her belly button and flat stomach and some comfy white and tan Nikes.

©GettyImages



Malia Obama out to get coffee with a friend in West Hollywood

She also had her hair up in a pony tail and on her shoulder a cotton tote bag from MA’O, an organic farm she visited with Michelle Obama in Hawaii during her dad’s presidency.