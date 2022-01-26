But first coffee!

Malia Obama is secret agent free while grabbing coffee with a friend in Hollywood

The former first daughter was seen chilling with a friend at Alfred Coffee in Melrose Place

By Andrea Pérez -New York

Living the California life, Former President Barack Obama and Former First Lady Michelle Obama’s daughter, Malia was out for coffee at Alfred Coffee in West Hollywood.

Malia who is now 23 years old was spotted smiling and enjoying a great chat with a male friend over a cup of joe.

Malia Obama smiling getting coffee with friend©GrosbyGroup
The former first daughter smiling and chatting with a friend over coffee

The Harvard grad and her friend were both seen walking together in casual outfits. She was wearing a pair of wide leg beige baggy pants, a cropped gray hoodie that exposed her belly button and flat stomach and some comfy white and tan Nikes.

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - January 25, 2022©GettyImages
Malia Obama out to get coffee with a friend in West Hollywood

She also had her hair up in a pony tail and on her shoulder a cotton tote bag from MA’O, an organic farm she visited with Michelle Obama in Hawaii during her dad’s presidency.

Malia Obama out to get coffee with friend in Melrose Place©GrosbyGroup
Malia carried a tote bag from MA’O, an organic farm

The super cute coffee shop which Malia visited, Alfred was founded by coffee entrepreneur and Yale graduate, Josh Zad. They have locations in L.A., Austin and Tokyo and have been featured in series such as Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm and Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

It’s great to see the former first daughter, Malia, who we saw grow up in the white house, out enjoying her West Coast life.


