Michelle Obama shares photos from the day Barack Obama announced his candidacy

Michelle Obama is reflecting on the day the Obama family’s life changed forever. On Thursday, the former FLOTUS shared some throwback photos of the day Barack Obama announced his candidacy for President of the United States. In the first photo, the family of four is standing outside Springfield, Illinois in the “bitter cold.” “It was the kind of day where you might think twice about leaving the house if you didn’t have to,” she wrote. Despite the “about 12 degree” weather, there was no cloud in the sky, and Barack, Michelle, and their daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama smiled happily at the crowd.

©Michelle Obama





Malia and Sasha were young but were on the adventure with their parents. “I remember being backstage with the girls. Sasha was fussing over her pink hat, and I wondered if Malia was warm enough in her scarf,” Michelle wrote. “None of us really could have understood what was about to happen—how we were all about to take a journey that would catapult our family onto the national stage.”

Barack won the presidenital race in 2008 and was inaugaruated in 2009. He was relected in 2013 and served as president until 2017.

Also in the gallery was a photo of Barack and Michelle looking stylish and happy in black coats. Considering the photo was taken 15 years ago, the couple has aged great.